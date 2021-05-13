LAKE APOPKA WILDLIFE DRIVE AUDIO TOUR – Go on your own mini-safari through the restored former farm fields of Lake Apopka North Shore, where you’ll find lots of native birds, turtles, alligators, bobcats, snakes and other wildlife, as well as spotting rare Florida plant species. The St. Johns River Water Management District created a cool audio tour, which you can access with your mobile device, as you drive along the 11-mile stretch and soak in the scenery and solitude.
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from sunrise to sunset
Where: Lake Apopka North Shore farmlands, Orange County
Web: sjrwmd.com/lands/recreation/lake-apopka/wildlife-drive
LUKAS NURSERY BUTTERFLY ENCOUNTER – This year-round butterfly and bird conservatory is a fun and memorable experience for kids and adults alike, offering up-close encounters with stunningly graceful butterflies, chirping finches, Chinese button quail and lots and lots of beautiful plants and flowers. Learn about butterfly gardening and life cycles from the on-site experts and feed these fluttering friends right from your fingertips before peak season ends in late September. Can’t make the trip? The nursery offers virtual tours via its YouTube channel: youtube.com/lukasnurserybutterflyencounter.
When: Daily
Where: Lukas Nursery, Oviedo
Web: lukasnursery.com/butterfly-encounter
TACO & BEER FIESTA – It doesn’t get much better than tacos and cold beer on a waterfront setting in May. Returning for a fourth time, this fiesta expands beyond those two delicious staples and includes two dozen gourmet food trucks serving special South American-inspired dishes along with their usual fare of everything from BBQ to sweets. Kids and pets are welcome, and bring your picnic chairs and blankets. The first 300 guests will get a free sombrero this year.
When: May 21
Where: Albert Whitted Park, St. Petersburg
Web: https://www.facebook.com/events/467552960936643/
ORANGE BLOSSOM JAMBOREE – Bring your RV or tent and set up camp at this five-day outdoor fest and friendly gathering filled with four days of Florida bands playing everything from rockabilly to funk to country and rock. Prepare your own meals at your campsite or buy food and beer from the many vendors on site while enjoying tunes from Uncle John’s Band, Led Zep, Wall of Echoes and other Sunshine State favorites.
When: May 13-16
Where: Sertoma Ranch, Brooksville
Web: http://www.orangeblossomjamboree.com/
THE WINTER PARK SIDEWALK ART FESTIVAL – Known as one of the nation’s oldest and most prestigious juried outdoor art festivals, this 62-year-old event is returning after skipping last year, once again drawing hundreds of fine artists entering categories such as clay, digital, leather, printmaking, jewelry, wood and more. There’s also a schools exhibit of student art and interactive art activities for kids.
When: May 14-16
Where: Central Park, downtown Winter Park
ART & SEAFOOD ON THE WATERFRONT – Among one of the best spots to stroll an outdoor event, Safety Harbor is beginning to welcome back its springtime weekend offerings of fresh air, good food and beautiful artwork. This free fest combines a juried art show with a number of vendors serving delicious shrimp, fish and other seafood dishes along the beautiful waterfront and quaint downtown area. The artists’ work will include mixed media, paintings, 3-D artwork, photography, wood, metal, fiber and jewelry.
When: May 22-23
Where: Waterfront Park, Safety Harbor
Web: https://www.safetyharborchamber.com/events/details/art-seafood-on-the-waterfront-2021-free-event-7579
THUNDER ON COCOA BEACH – Returning in 2021 with some new event categories, this offshore boat racing event brings some of the world’s fastest speedboats and lots of adrenaline to the shores of the Space Coast. The five-day event draws bigger and bigger crowds each year, adding buzz to the live entertainment, dancing, parties and chances to see the impressive speed boats and racing teams up close at Race Village in Port Canaveral. Can’t catch it in person this year? Download the event’s app to live stream the races.
When: May 20-23
Where: Cocoa Beach
Web: https://www.thunderoncocoabeach.com/
ORLANDO FRINGE – This 14-day arts festival celebrates its 30th year as one of Orlando’s most unique cultural events, offering 850 un-juried, uncensored, and highly talented theatre, music, dance performances and artist displays of all genres. Kids Fringe for children and families also returns, bringing entertaining performances by Fringe artists, workshops, hands-on art activities. For those who cannot attend live, check out DigiFringe in June.
When: May 18-31
Where: Various venues, Orlando
Web: https://orlandofringe.org/may/
CENTRAL FLORIDA COMIC CON – Dress up in your best cosplay or simply come as a spectator to celebrate the world of comic books, TV, film, toys, gaming and other nerd-tastic delights. The CFCC will feature a wide array of fun vendors, artists and demonstrations, and guests will have the chance to meet the illustrators, graphic designers and voices behind well-known cartoons and comics. Collectors can expect to browse for hours with several tables of hard-to-find comic, toy and memorabilia items for sale.
When: June 12-13
Where: RP Funding Center, Lakeland
Web: https://www.centralfloridacomiccon.com/
WINTER HAVEN JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – Join the City of Winter Haven for its inaugural Juneteenth Celebration, which honors African American history and culture through a day of historical reflections, spoken word performances, a battle of the bands, Family Feud: HBCU edition and a performance by the fun and soulful Gritz andJelly Butter Band. Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to flex their physical fitness by entering an obstacle course designed to challenge speed, strength and agility.
When: June 19
Where: Lake Maude Park, Winter Haven
Web: https://www.mywinterhaven.com/parks-and-recreation/special-events/2021-juneteenth-celebration/
SILVER SPURS RODEO – Known as the “largest rodeo east of the Mississippi,” the Silver Spurs Rodeo has been drawing crowds to central Florida since the 1940s. This year’s crowd will be masked and distanced but as enthusiastic as ever while they enjoy several rounds of bareback bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down wrestling, the crowd-pleasing mutton bustin’ for kids, and for the first time ever, breakaway roping, which is a women’s calf roping event.
When: June 4-5
Where: Osceola Heritage Park/Silver Springs Arena, Kissimmee
Web: https://www.silverspursrodeo.com/
SARASOTA MUSIC FESTIVAL (LIVE & VIRTUAL) – Re-imagined to suit both live and virtual audiences, the Sarasota Music Festival is returning for three weeks of internationally recognized guest artists and musicians for what has become known as one of the finest classical-music events in the nation. At this festival, the public gets to enjoy a rare glimpse of these top artists rehearsing and playing together, as well as hearing lectures and learning more about orchestra life and the role of each musician and instrument.
When: Several dates in June
Where: Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center, Sarasota
Web: https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/festival
ST. ARMANDS CIRCLE CRAFT FESTIVAL – A charming village of boutiques and gourmet restaurants, St. Armands is a perfect backdrop for this two-day festival showcasing some of the top local and state artists and creators in the contemporary craft and handiwork scene. Browse and shop for one-of-a-kind jewelry, unique pottery pieces and home decor, plant holders, soaps and clothing, as well as a green market with fresh orchids and tasty dips, jams and sauces for sale.
When: June 12
Where: St. Armands Circle, Sarasota
Web: http://www.artfestival.com/festivals/st-armands-circle-craft-festival-june
ATHENS BY NIGHT – When you mix the Florida tropics and festive Greek culture, you’re sure to have a memorable time. The Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks are among the state’s best hidden gems, filled with sponge shops and quirky cafes, authentic Greek food and pastries, wine and fresh seafood pulled straight from the Gulf. Experience a recreation of Athens life at this semi-regular evening event, which brings live music to the streets and well as dancing, dining and late-night shopping.
When: June 12
Where: Tarpon Springs
Web: https://spongedocks.net/event/athens-by-night/
BODY MIND SPIRIT CELEBRATION – This one-of-a-kind holistic living festival brings the latest and greatest in alternative health practices, products and ideologies, as well as psychics, mediums and spiritual teachers to help guide those seeking a holistic approach to wellness and life goals. For a $12 admission, attend a whole weekend of seminars on topics such as animal communication, meditation, tarot readings, diet, herbal medicine, financial health and relationships.
When: June 19-20
Where: Florida State Fairgrounds, Tampa
Web: https://www.bmse.net/bmseweb/event/eventhome.php?eid=357
ST. PETE STREET FOOD & CRAFT BEER FEST – What better way to end the week than at a waterside park with an indulgent meal, a cold beer and a view of sailboats and small jets off on the horizon? Enjoy creative gourmet dishes and desserts from an assortment of food trucks, plus servings of chilled wine or beer to wash it down. Bring your pets, picnic blankets and chairs and let the kids blow off some steam at the playground at this beautiful location just on the edge of downtown St. Pete.
When: June 18
Where: Albert Whitted Park, St. Petersburg
Web: https://www.facebook.com/events/335103200980181
INK THE BAY – More than your typical tattoo convention, this three-day expo combines art, fashion and media to showcase some of the country’s top talent and teach new techniques to tattoo artists, models, bloggers, photographers, fashion designers and digital gurus. But you don’t have to be an expert to enjoy the demos, displays and deco-style galleries. Tattoo and art fans will love seeing new ideas and checking out some of the up-and-coming leaders in the industry.
When: June 11-13
Where: Tampa Convention Center, Downtown Tampa
HOMOSASSA FIREWORK FEST & POKER RUN – Returning for a 23rd year, this event kicks off at noon, bringing a full day of live music and games and contests for people of all ages, including cornhole, tug-o-war, pie- and hot dog-eating contests and shuttles zipping folks from spot to spot for a poker run tournament. Then, come nightfall, stick around for Homosassa’s only professional fireworks display of the year. It’s a fun way to check out this cute Gulf Coast town, known for its surrounding wildlife parks and swamplands.
When: June 26
Where: Homosassa
Web: https://www.discovercrystalriverfl.com/events/homosassa-firework-fest-poker-run/