SEBRING — On Monday, league leading Lakeside Dermatology took it to LP Title Co. 23-3. Elston Hedges slammed 2 doubles and a home run for Lakeside. Scott Storch and Cliff Bluml managed to get on base every time at bat. Switch hitter, Kelly McMillen, was 3 for 3 for LP Title.
Miller’s Central Air downed Conley Insurance 23-8. Bill Martin had 3 singles, a triple and a home run for Miller’s.
David Loomis and Denny Mathew hammered the ball for extra bases in the contest. Frank King went 3 for 4 with a double for Conley.
In a high scoring affair Lake Placid Marine squeaked by Central Security 26-25. Dick Cook lead all hitters for LP Marine going 6 for 6. Cisco Hernandez and Norman Gauy were both 4 for 4 for Central Security.
Wednesday, for the second game in a row, Central Security was involved in a barn burner. Central won the contest over LP Title Co. 27-26. Cisco Hernandez was 5 for 5 with 2 singles, a double, triple and a home run to hit for the cycle. Richard Rivera was 5 for 5 with 2 doubles and a triple. Ron Peterson was 5 for 5. Kelly McMillen was 5 for 5 with 2 doubles and a home run for LP Title Co. Paul Marcellus also homered and smashed a triple in the contest.
Lake Placid Marine put on a hitting contest downing Conley Insurance 23-16. Eight players for LP Marine hit 1000 in the game. They were Dick Cook, Ron Kilburn, Steve Weinzirl, Ron Hanisch, Jerry Kauffman, Jim Polatty, Richard Roush and Bill Zeiter. Not to be outdone, Conley Insurance had 5 players that did the same. They were Sam Crouse, Chuck Loeser, Norm Moriarty, Dan Rasmussen and Robert Vasher.
Lakeside Dermatology won over Miller’s Central Air by a 17-12 score. Extra base hitters for Lakeside were Dave Loomis who doubled and tripled, while fellow sluggers Ron Gary, Frank Menendez and Phil Lucas all doubled in the contest. Bill Martin had a triple for Miller’s while Jim Ward and Richard Kipp both had 2 doubles. Denny Mathew also doubled.