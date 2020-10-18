The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of October gives anglers the most challenging fishing days of the month. The moon will be at its least influential position and obit point this week, which means fish will not feed in large numbers but instead sporadically during the high oxygen period of the day which occurs in the hours leading up to the sunset period.
The moon reaches its lowest influence position on Wednesday and will be half way to the apogee orbit point on the same day — the apogee occurs one day before the full moon, which occurs on the last day of this month. Therefore anglers will receive no help from the moon for the next 10 days.
The weather forecast for this week predicts a rainy season pattern. Water temperatures will not be dropping yet and will remain above the ideal feeding range of 70 to 82 degrees on the water surface. Therefore fish will be feeding when a high level of photosynthesis occurs; sunny days during the four hours leading up to the sunset period.
The wind forecast predicts wind speeds of 15 mph for the next five days, which is better than speeds under 7 mph. So a medium to strong east wind will prevail but will drop to the top of the ‘ideal fishing speed range’ of 8 to 12 mph Friday through the weekend.
Currently the forecast predicts two predominately sunny days, Monday, and Wednesday, so if that does indeed occur, the highest levels of photosynthesis will occur on both those days. And since the overhead moon will occur in the late afternoon hours on those days, it could be the best fishing days of the week.
Fish are in the deepest vegetation they can find and will feed when that vegetation areas produces dissolved oxygen. Therefore photosynthesis is the main driver for producing fish feeding activity. And remember, the moon will not be causing any influence in causing fish to adjust. However it’s worth nothing that a consistent east wind will drive fish in some lakes westward.
Best Fishing Days: We enter the worst fishing days of the month for the next 10 days starting tomorrow. So today will be better than average, and when the first-quarter moon occurs on Friday a better-than-average feed rating will occur — average being a 2-3 rating. And if the weather forecast is correct Monday and Wednesday will have mostly sunny conditions. Truth be told, it’s a crap shoot, so roll the dice.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:04 p.m. and solar noon at 1:10 p.m. producing a 3-4 rating from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and drops in feed rating to a 2-3 rating by Tuesday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:24 a.m. which will produce a feed rating of 2-3 from 9-10:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and drops in feed rating to a 2-rating by Monday.
Prime Monthly Periods: Oct. 28- Nov. 3, weak full moon; Nov. 12-18, super new moon; Nov. 27- Dec. 2, full moon; Dec. 11-16, new moon; Dec. 27-News Years Day, full moon.
