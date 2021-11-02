The ChampionsGate Emergency free-standing ER, located near the intersection of ChampionsGate Boulevard and Ronald Reagan Boulevard, 8460 Champions Gate Blvd, is now open.
The ER offers convenient access and life-saving care for families.
This facility is part of Poinciana Medical Center and is designed to provide high quality, emergency healthcare service to pediatric and adult patients in the ChampionsGate/Four Corners Area.
The new $9.7 million dollar facility provides around-the-clock emergency care and features 11 patient care rooms and a dedicated cardio-pulmonary resuscitation room, as well as laboratory and imaging services, including a CT scanner, ultrasound and x-ray.
ChampionsGate Emergency employs approximately 30 healthcare professionals including nurses certified in Advanced Cardio-Vascular Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support. Residency trained and board-certified physicians specializing in emergency medicine are on-site 24/7.
In a press release, Chris Cosby, CEO of Poinciana Medical Center, stated, “Providing access to quality healthcare to the communities we serve remains one of our top priorities. We are privileged to extend our quality patient-centered care to residents and visitors in ChampionsGate and the Four Corners region. As our community grows, so do the healthcare needs of our residents and care close to home means everything in an emergency. We want our neighbors to know that our ChampionsGate Emergency Team is prepared to care for every medical emergency.”