Town Brookhaven, a mixed-use residential and shopping complex, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Brookhaven, Ga. Brookhaven added new parcels in late 2019, but the 1,200 residents who came with the annexation weren’t included in the 2020 census. The city of more than 57,000 people in metro Atlanta was among scores of cities, states and tribes that challenged their numbers from the census. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)