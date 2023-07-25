A prominent figure firmly planted in Sebring, with roots dating to the 1920’s, has passed away July 3, 2023.
A giant among men, figuratively and literally, Charles Schumacher was also humble and benevolent. Not one to take credit for helping others, preferring to help behind the scenes, Schumacher and his family have been pillars of the community for generations. Along with fellow business partners, the Harshman family, they donated land for the New Testament Mission and established the Historical Society, among other great causes.
As owners of Withers & Harshman, and Sebring Packing, along with the Harshman family, the Schumacher family’s impact on the local business, and civic communities was strong, and continues to this day.
Schumacher was interested in all-things historical. Among his prized possessions was a Sebring High School 1921 yearbook, a Bible from the 1800’s, which had originally belonged to Schumacher’s great-grandfather, and photos depicting the construction of the original Sebring Packing Company.
His father and mother had several children, including Cynthia, Charles and Barbara. Schumacher’s mother developed tuberculosis while pregnant with Barbara and sadly, passed away, leaving their father to care for three small children. Eventually the elder Schumacher married Harriet Cummings from New Jersey, and together they had two children, Louise and Bill.
Charles Schumacher returned from Korea where he served as a 1st lieutenant in the U.S. Army in the 1950’s and after an early release, began working at Withers and Harshman, of which his father was co-owner.
At one point, Schumacher and his good friend Edward O. Koch traveled together to Australia on an adventure. Later, Koch would marry Schumacher's sister Louise. In the 1960’s, destiny played its part as Schumacher made a necessary stop at the Highlands County Courthouse and happened upon the lovely Aida, who worked there at the time. She thought he was too old for her, but he had found his soulmate in Aida, and persisted, and the pair married in 1970. Two years later, their son David was born, followed by Daniel in 1976. At the time, they lived in downtown Sebring on Pine Street, where The Palms nursing home is now located. She passed away in 2005.
Son Daniel noted that “Mom was smooth to his rough edges. Dad knew he was lucky to have her. She was very thoughtful, writing notes to console those in times of loss, checking in on the ill, offering to bring food to those in need.”
Daniel added, “A lot of his contemporaries have passed. His friend group became smaller and smaller. He used to tell me that so much has changed in Sebring.” The younger Schumacher also recalled that “As I entered adulthood, my relationship with my father changed. It became more of a friendship. We attended many Gator games together, along with friends such as Jim Taveniere and Ernest Breed. Since 2006, we have attended every game, and he made sure to wear his special wooden hat that he had custom-made with a Gator emblem.” The hat garnered much attention at his beloved football games, and he delighted in sharing its origin. “He wore it to the National Championship games, and always, someone would comment on it. He was so proud of it.”
With affection in his voice, Daniel said “I would like for people to remember that he was a loving father, one who said ‘I love you’, and in later years was generous with his hugs. He was a great provider. Even though there were some difficult years, we children were shielded from that. He was a wonderful example of a good husband. My mother and father’s marriage was perfect for them.”
Charles Schumacher will be missed, but his legacy lives on in his children David and Daniel, and in his four grandchildren.