America lost what many would consider a national treasure last week when country and Southern Rock legend Charlie Daniels passed away on July 6. The music icon, who was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and The Grand Ole Opry, died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Daniels was 83. Cause of death was determined to be a hemorrhagic stroke.
The fiercely patriotic Daniels was born October 28, 1936 in Wilmington, North Carolina. He recorded his first song in 1959 with the Jaguars. His career had spanned more than 60 years with more than 20 million in sales worldwide.
Daniels will always be remembered for his fierce fiddle-playing and large brimmed cowboy hat. He was also one of the early wave of country rockers who would create what is now known as Southern Rock.
He began his career playing bluegrass music with the Misty Mountain Boys, moved to Nashville in 1967 and began to make a name for himself as a songwriter and session musician.
In 1964 Daniels co-wrote the song, “It Hurts Me.” Elvis Presley would record the song and release it as the flip-side of “Kissin’ Cousins.” He also played as a session musician on Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline.”
Daniels recorded his self-titled solo album for Capitol Records in 1970. In 1972, The Charlie Daniels Band was formed and signed with Kama Sutra Records. Album number two, “Honey In The Rock,” included the first hit single for CDB with “Uneasy Rider.” The song reached No. 9 on the Billboard charts in August 1973.
Other well known CDB songs include “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” “Still In Saigon,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and his signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979 as well as single of the year at the Country Music Association Awards.
Six of his more than 30 albums have been RIAA Certified Multi-Platinum. In addition to the previously mentioned, Daniels has been presented the Pioneer Award by the Academy of Country Music and was honored as a BMI Icon in recognition of his songwriting. He has also received a star on the Music City Walk of Fame.
Not only was Daniels an American patriot, he was a Christian and involved in many good works.
In 2004 the CDB performed for soldiers in Germany and Kosovo. On a live broadcast provided by the Armed Forces Network, the program was heard in 56 countries including Iraq and Afghanistan.
Daniels paid Florida a visit in 2007 when he performed the National Anthem at the Outback Bowl in Tampa on New Year’s Day. The college football bowl game matched the University of Tennessee against Penn State in front of a sellout crowd in Raymond James Stadium. The game was televised internationally on ESPN TV.
Daniels once said of his celebrity status and helping others, “I have a very unique opportunity because of being in the music community, you try to give back to some extent. I do feel like people should. We should all do as much as we can.”
Daniels was also involved with several charitable organization such as The Jason Foundation Golf Classic, an organization that targets teen suicide prevention, and the Galilean Children’s Home in Liberty, Kentucky, which provides a home for abused and neglected children. He once said of the home,“they take in babies whose mothers are going to prison. They give kids a good stable Christian home and love them. It’s just a wonderful place.”
In 2014, Daniels and manager David Corlew founded The Journey Home Project, a 501c3 non-profit to help Veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
So long Uneasy Rider, R.I.P.