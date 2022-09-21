LAKE PLACID — “The Lord has been watching over me many times,” said centenarian Chester Barber. He was especially referring to a near-death experience during World War II when he was piloting an Air Force DC-3 cargo plane over North Africa.
Barber, who lives in Tomoka Heights, just north of the Town of Lake Placid, celebrated his 100th birthday on Sept. 7, having been born in 1922. A lot of interesting memories were created over the years.
He was born in St. Cloud, Florida, and was the youngest of four boys. His grandparents came from Scotland and Wales. Florida was booming back then until the Great Depression came along. Then, his parents did anything they could to make a living.
Barber said he was lucky because he didn’t have to walk the eight miles to grade school. That’s because his mother was one of the very first females to drive a school bus route. She later told him that she earned $35 a month and had to provide her own bus and pay for the fuel.
After high school, Barber went off to the University of Florida, but when his older brother decided to enlist in the Air Force, he joined too. He was assigned to MacDill Air Force Base where he went through flight school and became a pilot.
His assignment was to fly a DC-3 and transport troops and cargo between North Africa, Italy, and France. On one such mission, he flew over the Germans who began firing at the plane. It so happened that the only place that was hit was a hydraulic cylinder that controlled the brakes and the air flaps. With the plane still intact, he slowed the speed down to the minimum and was able to guide it down. It took the whole runway to land. The plane came to a halt just before what would have been a sure crash.
After five years, and the end of the war, he left the service at the rank of captain. Again, along with his brother, they opened a propane store in Atlanta, Georgia. They sold stoves and anything that ran on propane. They also converted gasoline engines to run on propane. Then, in 1963, he and his wife Nancy, whom he married in 1942, moved back to St. Cloud.
He got his Florida real estate license. Barber joked that he sold anything he could sell – land, houses, businesses. While in St. Cloud, he also became a county commissioner for Osceola County. That was right when Disney World started to evolve. So, he got in on some of the planning.
In the ‘90s, they moved to Marco Island, Florida and semi-retired, but he kept up his real estate broker’s license. They loved their 42-foot boat and enjoyed going out into the Gulf of Mexico. But he found that he just missed the simpler life around more ‘country folks’. So, he and his wife moved to Lake Placid and rented a home in Tomoka Heights.
That’s when he decided to build houses in Tomoka. Ultimately, he built seven homes there. Then in 2004, he lost his wife of 62 years to a stroke. They have four children, again all boys. Three live in St. Cloud, while the youngest, Steve, recently moved to Placid Lakes just southwest of Lake Placid.
Healthwise, Barber says he has some mobility problems, but otherwise is in good health. He commented that his Baptist faith has been an important part of his life and that when he does pass, he will be buried next to his wife in Kissimmee, Florida. But for now, he likes to reminisce and spend time with his boys and their families.