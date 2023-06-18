Chicken Chop in downtown Sebring is dishing up an innovative food idea in a bowl.
Gustavo Ibanez, owner of Chicken Chop, brought this innovative food idea that promises to give customers a different experience inside a bowl. Chicken Chop opened its doors two months ago in downtown Sebring at 107 W. Center Ave., just off the Circle.
This cozy restaurant offers a variety of dishes that customers will love, its exquisite wings will leave a person’s palate fascinated and wanting to come back. They offer four different chicken chop bowls but, best of all, diners can create their own bowl – a medium at 24 ounces or large at 38 ounces. The choices are Tropical, Imperial, Mexican and Chop Chop.
Each one of them is a unique experience to taste. However, if a person has not visited them yet, “I recommend you to try the Tropical Bowl,” said Jennifer Diane Rocco, manager of Chicken Chop, who has been living in Sebring for six years.
The Tropical Bowl is made with a bed of white rice, black beans, chicken and vegetables of their choice and that’s not all, a diner can add all the sauces of their choice. Another favorite dish among customer is El Mexican. This dish has yellow rice, refried beans, chicken, sour cream, guacamole, vegetables and sauces of their choice.
The Imperial Chop features yellow rice, melted mozzarella cheese, marinated chopped chicken breast, choice of sauce, vegetables and dressing. While the Chop Chop dish features seasoned baked diced potatoes, bacon, cheese cause, marinated chopped chicken breast, choice of sauce, vegetables and dressing.
Prices range from $9.80 for a medium size bowl to $12.80 for a large bowl.
Chicken Chop also features full size wings in orders of three, four, six and eight. The wings come with various choices of sauces such as cilantro lime, mild cheese, Kalamata olive, mojo, barbecue, teriyaki, siracha, buffalo and chipotle. Sodas and water are also sold at the restaurant.
This fascinating restaurant is a perfect place to enjoy a good meal and spend time among friends, family or as a couple. “When you visit you are going to find a nice place, friendly staff and most importantly amazing food. Food that will make you happy,” Rocco added.
Chicken Chop has established the following hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To place an order to go or find out more details, call 863-991-4814.
For his part Rocco expressed, “I love working here, and I feel very blessed to be here.”
If a person wants to enjoy different, delicious, healthy food, create unique memories and be greeted with the best energy, don’t hesitate to visit Chicken Chop. “Come create your bowl and have a great time at Chicken Chop,” with these words Rocco culminated.