SEBRING — A 12-year-old died on Christmas Day in an ATV accident off Henscratch Road.
Next of kin have been notified, according to Florida Highway Patrol reports, but the child’s name has not been released.
FHP reports that the child was driving a John Deere Gator all-terrain vehicle when the front of the vehicle hit a tree.
A lower hanging tree limb traveled over the hood of the vehicle and struck the driver. He was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
FHP reports did not say how he lost control of the vehicle.