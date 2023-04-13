SEBRING — St. Agnes Episcopal Church hosted an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday at the church.
Church members and staff painted 144 hard boiled eggs. As the families arrived, Rector Scott Walker began with a prayer and led them into the church. He talked about the significance of Easter and tied in how a red egg started the tradition. Leaving the guest with homework to learn about the mural of Mary Magdalene and the red egg.
Walker was not able to connect the Easter bunny to the holiday although many believe the bunny symbolizes new life just like in the rebirth of Jesus Christ.
After, the children where given instructions and the egg search began. It was announced that there was a special egg, this one plastic, hidden amongst the bushes on the church grounds. The lucky winner received a prize – an Easter basket.