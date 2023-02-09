Wildwood Elementary School will host their annual Chili Bingo event on March 31 and the doors open at 5:30 p.m., offering participants a night of bingo and a chance at some prizes.
Cards are $20 for a pack of 19 games and the prizes? There’s a chance to win a big screen television, a tablet, theme park tickets, baskets and gift cards.
“The community just gives and gives,” said Meggen Mannino of the local support. She is interim assistant principal and Chili Bingo coordinator.
The event will be held at the Wildwood Community Center and will be used to fund student field trips.