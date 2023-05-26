Carolyn Page Smith, an animal care specialist with the Rare Species Conservatory Foundation, tends to young yellow-naped and red-lored Amazon parrots in Loxahatchee, Fla., Friday, May 19. According to a criminal complaint, a smuggler was caught with 29 parrot eggs at Miami International Airport in late March when the eggs began hatching in his carry-on bag while in transit. The RSCF is raising the 24 surviving parrots while looking for a long-term home for the birds.