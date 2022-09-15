Food Pantry Drive-through
Food pantry at Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church at 589 N. C.R. 470,
Drive-through each Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and noon, the food will be provided by either Feeding Tampa Bay or USDA.
Pop your trunk and we’ll load your vehicle for you.
Please call 352-793-3438 for more information. Public is welcome.
Food distribution in Lake Panasoffkee
Pop your trunk - for the weekly food giveaway at Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church. Held from 9 a.m. to noon, each Wednesday, simply stay in your car and volunteers at the church will load up your vehicle. A limited number of packages are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Please call 352-793-3438 for more information.
Grace Tabernacle offers Griefshare sessions
After the death of a loved one life, can be difficult. Grace Tabernacle offers GriefShare sessions, with suggestions on how to make it through these emotionally challenging days. All are welcome.
GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences.
You don’t have to go through the grieving process alone.
At GriefShare gatherings you’ll gain access to valuable resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life. GriefShare Support Ministry is on Sundays at 6 p.m.
For more information contact Lee Steedley at butterflylady@usa2net.net or you can call at (352) 561-2047.
Grace Tabernacle is located at 7279 E. C.R. 468, Wildwood.
First Baptist food pantry
First Baptist Church of Oxford food pantry is open for the community and surrounding areas. Each household needs to bring a valid driver’s license with photo identification and proof of residency.
The pantry is open from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month.
Residents are required to schedule an appointment ahead of time. To schedule, call the church office at 352-748-2392.
They are located 4060 C.R. 108 in Oxford.
Prayer Gathering
The First Baptist Church of Bushnell hosts weekly prayer gathering — 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. The church is located at 125 West Anderson Avenue, Bushnell.
Wildwood Soup Kitchen
The Wildwood Soup Kitchen serves hot lunches between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Sit-down and takeout meals will be available and seating will be limited 55 persons at one time. The kitchen is located at 203 Barwick street in Wildwood
Children’s Awana
The First Baptist Church of Wildwood Awana gatherings are held from 6 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday nights, during the school year. Awana is for children aged two years (by Sept. 1) to children in the fifth grade.
Awana teaches the foundations of Christianity and Holy Bible memorization, utizling a fun approach. For more information, call the church at 352-748-1822.
Gospel Music Jam Night at Indian Hill
Indian Hill Baptist Church in Bushnell holds an open Gospel Music Jam and Sing Along for their evening service the fourth Wednesday of each month. The jams offer fun for all ages. Their jams start at 7 p.m.
All musicians and singers who would like to participate are invited. Come and help us make a joyful noise! If you don’t sing or play, just come and be blessed. Indian Hill is a Country Gospel church located at 7819 CR 633, Bushnell (west C.R. 476, between C.R. 476B and C.R. 575).
Free dinner at The Table
Free dinner at the Lake Panasoffkee United Methodist Church — 5 p.m. — 6 p.m. on Monday nights. For information, call 352-793-3438.
Cross Connection Food Pantry
The Cross Connection food pantry is open in Bushnell on the last Saturday of each month at 10 a.m. Cross Connection Pantry is located at 1451 W. CR. 476 Bushnell. They are open until the food is gone.