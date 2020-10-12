SEBRING — Growers got their first look at the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate of their crop for the coming season.
It’s lower than it was.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Friday forecast a 15% drop in orange production this growing season compared to last harvest, and a 7% drop in grapefruit production — roughly a total of 57 million 90-pound boxes of oranges, down from 67.3 million in 2019-20, and 4.5 million boxes of grapefruit, down from 4.89 million.
Estimates for specialty fruit — tangerines and tangelos — dropped from 1.2 million boxes to 1.1 million.
That would be a drop in orange production for the second straight year.
“Yeah, I think everyone kind of expected that,” said Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. “I don’t know that the crop here in Highlands County will be that much lower.”
He said some areas in the state, southwestern and eastern Florida, got hit by drought and also by water damage from previous hurricane seasons.
However, he said Highlands County growers have 58,000 acres of citrus — 3,500 more than three years ago, when the USDA predicted a good crop prior to the arrival of Hurricane Irma.
A federal report in August found the state’s citrus industry, overall, is using nearly 50 percent fewer acres than 20 years ago, when the state was producing close to 200 million boxes of oranges and 50 million boxes of grapefruit a year.
Locally, however, growers have 1.3 million more trees, of varying ages, Royce said, raising the local 2017 number of 7.2 million up to 8.5 million now.
“We’re continuing to see stuff growing here,” Royce said. “Obviously, we don’t like the fact that we have seen declining production.”
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried offered some hope with Friday’s harvest estimates, reminding growers that citrus production is “a marathon, not a sprint,” and assuring them that Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services “stands committed to help strengthen and promote Florida-grown citrus.”
Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, said the forecast might reflect “factors beyond grower control.”
“While the first forecast of the season serves as a starting point, we recognize that it does not necessarily indicate where we will end up,” Shepp said in a statement.
Sadly, the Florida Citrus Commission was scheduled Oct. 21 to consider increasing a tax that growers pay based on their production, as part of its new budget.
The Citrus Commission had planned to add a few cents to the growers’ self-imposed “box tax” to help fund a marketing plan on the benefits of orange juice, expected to cost up to $10 million.
Right now, that tax is 7 cents per box.
The Florida Department of Citrus has seen a national increase in juice consumption since March, after the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States.
Shelley Rossetter, department assistant director of global marketing, said Friday that officials are still reviewing their budget numbers.
“With today’s forecast release, our budget requires some adjustment since it was initially based on a higher estimate,” Rossetter said in an email.
That estimate in June was 67.65 million boxes of oranges, 4.89 million boxes of grapefruit and 1.02 million boxes of specialty crops.
Florida growers have struggled for years against residential and commercial development, foreign imports, changing drinking habits and citrus greening, an incurable bacterial disease.
Also, the past two seasons growers have struggled to find places to send their crops. Juice processors did not expect Florida citrus production to rebound quickly from Hurricane Irma in 2017 and signed three- and five-year supply deals with growers from countries including Mexico and Brazil.
About 95 percent of Florida’s orange crop is processed into juice.
Highlands County citrus gets made into fresh Florida not-from-concentrate juice, Royce said, which positions local growers quite well.
One method of overcoming challenges he said, is a new technique called “Citrus Under Protective Screen,” or “CUPS.”
Basically, whole groves are covered over in large screen tents which let in sunlight but keep pests out.
Advantages, according to Dun-D Citrus Growers Cooperative, is that that it requires less water, pesticides and fertilizers; protects the trees from the Asian citrus psyllid/HLB (greening) and other pests and diseases; encourages faster growth and produces higher quality and yields per acre.
A company is setting up to grow 150 acres of citrus this way off DeSoto City Road, Royce said.
While the up-front cost is more, he said, the long-term benefits could result in higher harvest numbers and profits, with much higher quality fruit and juice.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.