SEBRING — It isn’t just the fruit; it’s the trees.
Estimates from both state and federal agricultural agencies suggest that Florida’s citrus industry, its “signature crop,” as stated by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), will see a total loss between $416.9 million and $675.5 million thanks to Hurricane Ian.
More than half of that loss will go to replacing downed or drowned trees, FDACS reports.
In a report compiled in October and just published, FDACS states that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has already estimated that the industry — which averages annual sales of $1.14 billion each year based on 2019 receipts — has already seen losses of between $146.9 million and $304.3 million.
FDACS reports that growers have also reported heavy infrastructure damage, and have major concerns that flooding in the groves will cause as many as 8-11% of the state’s 55.75 million trees to die off. The cost to replace those trees, reportedly, is from $270 million to $371.3 million.
The USDA had already estimated in early October that orange production in the state would be down 32% from the 2021-22 season, before taking the storm losses into account.
Those estimates have non-Valencia orange production down by 40%, Valencia orange production down by 25%, all grapefruit production down by 40% and all tangerine and tangelo production down by 7% for the 2022-23 season.
That’s what will bring total losses, including crop losses, to Florida citrus growers to between $416.9 million and $675.5 million.
It doesn’t bode well for overall domestic citrus production as FDACS reports 59% of all citrus consumed in the United States is grown in Florida. That number was higher before losses to citrus greening over the last decade.
A large portion of the citrus industry is concentrated in southwest Florida, which experienced some of the heaviest winds and flooding from Ian, with as much as 375,302 acres having been affected by Ian’s hurricane and tropical storm force winds.
Of those acres, FDACS said 154,846 acres experienced Category 4 winds (130-156), 49,449 acres saw Category 3 winds (111-129), 24,922 acres got Category 2 winds (96-110 mph), 39,098 experienced category 1 hurricane force winds (74-95 mph).
Beyond that, 143,088 acres saw tropical storm winds between 45-73 mph.
Highlands is among the counties that experienced major hurricane force winds, along with Charlotte, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Lee, Manatee and Sarasota counties. Hendry and Polk counties also experienced hurricane force winds.
Meanwhile, Brevard, Collier, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Putnam, Seminole, St Johns and Volusia counties experienced tropical storm force winds, FDACS reports.
Most of the citrus loss, the report said, will come from fruit drop, damage to branches and other impacts from heavy precipitation and flooding.
Citrus, of course, was not the only crop to suffer loss. Total crop losses for the state are estimated at $686.7 million to $1.25 billion, with total losses to agriculture production and infrastructure estimated at $1.18 billion to $1.89 billion.
FDACS states that fruit and vegetable growers will see a $153.7 million to $230.6 million loss. Field crops, including sugarcane, will see losses between $86.4 million and $160.4 million. Horticultural crops will lose $153.5 million to $297 million in value, FDACS states.
Animals and animal products, including aquaculture and dairy, will have a combined loss of between $337.4 million and $492.1 million, and forestry (timber) stands to see a loss of $32.7 million.