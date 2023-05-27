New Jersey girl. They lease farm area in Avon park near Bombing Range and live in Sebring Hills in Sebring. First generation farmers. Owners of City Chicks Farming.
"I learned everything on YouTube university," Jane Benham chuckled.
Adam and Jane Benham have a limited egg and poultry license through the Florida Department of Agriculture. They can sell eggs and they are able to butcher chickens and sell them whole. "Next season, we hope to sell individual cuts," Jane Benham said. The closest poultry processing plant is in the Tampa area, according to the Benhams.
They currently do about 200 chickens per month but hope to get to 300 soon. They have been butchering for two months. They generate about seven to eight dozen eggs a week.
The night before, withhold feed from the birds to make sure they have an empty crop – a small pocket at the bottom of a hen's neck that stores food after it is swallowed. On butchering day, catch a chicken and make a quick cut to the jugular to completely drain all the blood. Once the bird stops moving, hold the chicken by its feet and dip it into scalding water that is 150-160 degrees for three to four minutes and then begin plucking the feathers.
The Benhams use a mechanical chicken plucker which has water temperature between 130-170 degrees and the chicken is scalded between 30 seconds to two minutes. Adam Benham demonstrated how his chicken plucker works and explained that the chicken's body repeatedly comes into contact with the machine's rubber like fingers allowing it to pluck the animal completely.
"Sometimes I have to use tweezers to get all of the tiny pin feathers out," Jane Benham said.
Once the feathers are removed, the Benhams start to clean and gut the chicken. Their daughter Jolene equally participates in this process and finds it very educational.
"I teach her (Jolene) about the anatomy of the chicken," Jane Benham said.
Their other two daughters are not as interested in the harvesting part of farming.
After the bird is finished, the Benhams place it in a cooler filled with ice. After it has chilled for a few hours to bring down the body temperature
Slaughter (or harvest as the Benhams like to call it), pluck, cut, clean, package and go in ice, shrink wrap bag and put in cooler of ice to take to the freezer. Cooler of ice water helps cool down the body temperature quickly to prevent the spread of bacteria.
Most farmers recommend not eating the chicken immediately after butchering but instead let it rest in the refrigerator for a day to allow rigor mortis to fade away. If the chicken is cooked during this time, it will be extremely tough to eat.
to Before the chickens are placed in the freezer, the
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the required meat label information includes the product name, official inspection legend including the establishment number, address line, net weight or quantity, and ingredient statement. Since the Benhams have a "Producer/Grower Exemption" they list "Exempted – P.L. 90-492” or commonly referred to as the Poultry Products Inspection Act on their labels which is the public law followed by small poultry producers who raise, slaughter and process their poultry on their farms and sell the poultry directly to customers at the farms or at farmer's markets. They are inspected by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The butchering process takes about one hour to do 10 birds "We offer chickens from farm to table," Jane Benham said.
Their fresh poultry is 100% all natural, locally raised, farm fresh, no antibiotics and no added hormones.
Chicken waste goes into compost pile or fed to their pigs. "Nothing is wasted," Jane Benham said.
Three girls and fourth girl on the way. Cypress Benham, 4, Jolene Benham, 6, Sophia Mercato, 9.
In addition to broilers, the Benhams raise four Berkshire pigs, four ducks, 20 laying hens which includes two roosters, two heifers and one bull, 12 Nigerian Dwarf goats. and just recently got 21 Bourbon Red turkeys. No gardens.
They raise Berkshire pigs to sell pork shares. Their shares are $8.60 per pound hanging weight which includes basic cuts such as pork chops, pork steaks, ground sausage, Boston butt and picnic roast. Linked sausage is available in various flavors for an additional charge per pound.
To purchase a share, a $100 non refundable deposit is required that will be credited in the end. This fee covers the cost of raising the animal. The average wait time is eight to nine months to harvest. For the larger animals, the Benhams use a licensed slaughter house.
"It does take longer to get a return back on the larger animals," Jane Benham said. "I like doing chickens. The chickens have an eight week turn around time."
because they Yes, it does quite some time to raise Berkshires but that’s why they are highly sought after. They are slow to raise which creates a lot of intramuscular fat and that’s the tenderness & juiciness that they are known for!
Here’s some information to think about. Our last harvest our average whole pig weighed in around 170 pounds hanging weight. A half share would be around half of that weight. You would take that and multiple it by our $8.60 per pound.
Our average half share sold for $713 minus their initial $100 deposit.
Once the $100 deposit is paid we secure your share. We typically send the final invoice once our butcher sends us the final weight of your pig.
If you would like to continue with purchasing a whole or half share of our Berkshire Pigs please let me know so I can send over payment options.
Adam is a firefighter with Sebring Fire Department and Jane also runs a housecleaning business in the area.
Adam & Jane Benham Owners of City Chicks Farming located in beautiful Avon Park, Florida.
Both owners had zero experience in farming and raising animals. Feeling uncertain with food shortages and the lack of locally sourced food they decided they were going to learn and open their own farm.
The idea of the farm was for them to be able to raise their own food for their family. They wanted to learn and experience a new way of life while also making memories with their children that would last a lifetime.
After posting about their farm on social media the public started to reach out. They wanted to visit the farm and purchase products. At that time they decided to start producing food not only for their family but the families of their community.
City Chicks Farming is committed to producing great locally sourced food at an affordable price.
City Chicks Farming is Family Owned and Operated. Daily you will see Adam, Jane and their 3 daughters Sophia, Jolene and Cypress working the farm.
The owners encourage the public to stop by and check out their farm!
Have you ever wanted to raise your own food?
Wanted to learn where your food is coming from?
Check out this class!
City Chicks Farming started with wanting to raise food for our family. With tons of research we have not only learned how to raise our own food but harvest it! We think it’s important for people to learn to be more self efficient, especially when it comes to raising food but also to have an understanding what it takes to farm these animals and harvest them so your family can enjoy locally sourced food. It’s a lot harder than it looks! So much time and energy goes into butchering a chicken and to a beginner it may be overwhelming.
We will give you a step by step class on how to harvest, butcher and package your own chicken that you’ll be able to take home and enjoy on your dinner table.
Tickets will be $60 per person. 15 spots available!This will include step by step class, farm tour & 1 whole chicken.
We would have to purchase chickens in advance for this class & our chickens currently take 8 weeks to harvest. You must purchase your tickets in advance to secure your spot.
We will release class date once the chicken order is placed. We are aiming for July 15th or July 22nd!
This is a very unique class and believe me when I say there’s so much pride that goes into harvesting your own food.
Please comment down below if you would be interested ❤️