What is done after slaughtering a chicken?
It’s important that carcass temperatures are quickly lowered after slaughter to prevent bacterial growth. The industry standard is to bring carcasses to 40˚F or less within 4 to 8 hours (depending on carcass weight) after slaughter to inhibit growth of pathogens and spoilage microorganisms. Pathogens are those bacteria that cause foodborne illness when consumed.
“Cooling of poultry is typically accomplished by one of three methods—immersion chilling, dry-air chilling, or evaporative air chilling,” says Northcutt. “In immersion chilling, carcasses are submerged in tanks of cold water or an ice and water mix. Dry-air chilling is achieved by blasting carcasses with cold air. Evaporative air chilling cools poultry down by a combination of cold-air blasts and water misting.”
According to recent surveys, it takes an average of 7 gallons of water to process each bird. Immersion chilling requires almost 3/4 of a gallon of water per bird to fill the chill tank at each shift startup and another half gallon of overflow—about 60,000 gallons depending on the length of the chiller.
Adam & Jane Benham Owners of City Chicks Farming located in beautiful Avon Park, Florida.
Both owners had zero experience in farming and raising animals. Feeling uncertain with food shortages and the lack of locally sourced food they decided they were going to learn and open their own farm.
The idea of the farm was for them to be able to raise their own food for their family. They wanted to learn and experience a new way of life while also making memories with their children that would last a lifetime.
After posting about their farm on social media the public started to reach out. They wanted to visit the farm and purchase products. At that time they decided to start producing food not only for their family but the families of their community.
City Chicks Farming is committed to producing great locally sourced food at an affordable price.
City Chicks Farming is Family Owned and Operated. Daily you will see Adam, Jane and their 3 daughters Sophia, Jolene and Cypress working the farm.
The owners encourage the public to stop by and check out their farm!