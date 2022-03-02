Clermont’s new City Manager Brian Bulthuis was the featured speaker at the February meeting of the Clermont Historical Society.
Right now he is busy learning his way around Clermont, getting involved in the local arts scene, and experiencing what makes Clermont so special in addition to learning the ins and outs of his new position. However, one goal he discussed is to partner with local merchants, the Historic Village, and the citizens of Clermont.
Bulthuis brings to his position is experience with a national organization, Main Street America, which Clermont just joined. The organization is dedicated to historic preservation and promoting small towns and what makes them unique. Bulthuis suggested the Historical Society consider looking into it in the future for itself.
ABOUT THE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
The Historical Society has a long-standing relationship with the city and is proud to work with its employees and elected officials in preserving the history of our community. It is located at 490 West Avenue and is open every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Among the exhibits is the home of Clermont’s first African American residents, the original Cooper Memorial Library, a World War II Quonset hut, and much more. A donation of $5 per person over 12 is requested.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
Are you interested in the history of Clermont or history in general? Consider joining and becoming involved in preserving our heritage. Annual membership is $25 for an individual or $35 for a couple. Monthly meetings take place starting 6 p.m., the second Monday of each the month at the Train Depot in the Village and open to the public. The next meeting will be March 14.