City partners with Keystone Challenge Fund and SouthState Bank to expand affordable housing portfolio
Lake Wales, Fla. (September 13, 2022) – City Staff and members of the community celebrated the groundbreaking of two additional houses that are part of the affordable housing program facilitated by the Lake Wales Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA). The two houses will be built next to one another on A Street in the northwest neighborhood.
The City partnered with Keystone Challenge Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable housing to low-to-moderate-income home buyers. SouthState Bank is another partner providing down payment assistance to qualified homebuyers.
This affordable housing initiative marks the third development partnership between the City, Keystone Challenge Fund and SouthState Bank. Earlier this year, two new houses and two refurbished houses on B Street were completed and sold as a result of the partnerships.
CRA Project manager Darrell Starting said, “Keystone lit the match that ignited the spark, and now the private sector is building more houses with incentives from the City’s affordable housing program. Two houses are complete and eight additional houses are already in development.”
Homebuyers interested in qualifying for the affordable housing down payment assistance program are encouraged to contact Hands of Central Florida at (863) 682-1025, or visit cflhands.org
For more information about the affordable housing initiative facilitated by the CRA, please contact the Community Redevelopment Agency at 863.678.4182, or visit lakewalescra.com.