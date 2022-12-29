ACT – the Academy of Construction Technologies, will host the 2023 Annual Charity Clay Shoot on Feb. 3, at Blackjack Sporting Clays.
Participation supports the high school pre-apprenticeship programs in Sumter and five other counties in preparing the next generation construction professionals, according to Jason Lietz, the executive director of ACT.
Lietz notes that this is one of two major special events that help fund the construction career programs.
Costs are $1,200 for a four-person team, $1,250 for the team and stand combo and $250 for a shooting stand sponsor. Additional corporate sponsorships are available.
Golf cart, clays, ammunition, eye and ear protections, lunch, beverages and door prize tickets are included.
On the day of the event, registration and safety is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., the 2023 shoot is from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lunch and door prizes will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
You can register at www.ACTcareers.com/Clayshoot
The range is located at 3372 C.R. 526 in Sumterville.