Dec 4, downtown Clermont will host First Friday Food Trucks, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Vendors will include Pizza in a Cone, Ritters Ice Cream & Frozen Custard, K&E Catering, Oshiimotto Japanese, Rubios Baja Grill, Lee’s Cheesesteak, Texas Spud, Barnwood BBQ, Willy T’s Seafood, Ponche’s Mango, Bao Houz and Jour d’ Crepes.
Due to New Year’s Day, the First Friday New Year event will be moved to the second Friday, Jan. 8.
The events include entertainment and music, with many stores open later than usual. Everyone is encouraged to wear face masks and use safe social distancing.