Nov. 7, the Clermont Garden Club will host a plant sale featuring plants grown by club members, as well as many garden-related items. A Master Gardener will also be on hand to answer plant-based questions, as well. The sale runs 9 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Clermont Garden Club, 849 West Avenue in downtown Clermont. The event is a major fundraiser for the group, and community support is appreciated, especially this year. For plant sale, membership and clubhouse rental information, visit www.ClermontGardenClub.com.