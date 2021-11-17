NOV. 5
Vandalism, 1000 block State Road 50 East, property damaged at location
NOV. 6
Stolen vehicle, 700 block South Grand Avenue, vehicle taken from location
NOV. 7
Domestic battery, false imprisonment, deprive use of 911, contempt of court, no address listed, subject arrested
Trespass, 4000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location
Trespass, 700 block State Road 50 East, trespassed from location
Battery, 700 block Lakeview Pointe Drive, battery at location
Battery, 100 block U.S. 27, battery at location
Death, 10,000 block State Road 50 East, ongoing investigation
NOV. 9
Retail theft, 2000 block U.S. 27, subjects took items without paying
Disturbance, 900 block Zeek Ridge Court, disturbance reported at location