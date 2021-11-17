NOV. 5

Vandalism, 1000 block State Road 50 East, property damaged at location

 

NOV. 6

Stolen vehicle, 700 block South Grand Avenue, vehicle taken from location

 

NOV. 7

Domestic battery, false imprisonment, deprive use of  911, contempt of court, no address listed, subject arrested

Trespass, 4000 block U.S. 27, trespassed from location

Trespass, 700 block State Road 50 East, trespassed from location

Battery, 700 block Lakeview Pointe Drive, battery at location

Battery, 100 block U.S. 27, battery at location

Death, 10,000 block State Road 50 East, ongoing investigation

 

NOV. 9

Retail theft, 2000 block U.S. 27, subjects took items without paying

Disturbance, 900 block Zeek Ridge Court, disturbance reported at location

 

