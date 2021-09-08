AUGUST 26

Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location

Grand theft, 4000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location

Death, 600 block South Grand Highway, no sign of foul play

Residential burglary, 1000 block Silhouette Drive, residential burglary reported at location

Sexual battery, 100 block South Grand Highway, sexual battery reported at location

Recovered stolen vehicle, 100 block South Grand Highway, officers recovers stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction from this location

 

AUGUST 27

Vehicle burglary, 1000 block 12th Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle 

Warrant, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant 

 

AUGUST 28

Battery and resisting without violence, 700 block West Desoto Street, arrested for battery and resisting arrest without violence

Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, trespassed from location

 

AUGUST 29

Recovered stolen property, 3000 block U.S. 27 South, officers recovered stolen property 

Narcotics, 3000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for possession of marijuana

 

AUG. 30

Recovered missing person, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, officers recovered a missing person at this location 

Warrant, 800 block North Jacks Lake Road, arrested on an active warrant

 

AUG. 31

Warrant, Bloxam Avenue and Hunt Street, arrested on an active warrant

Residential burglary, 1000 block Mesa Verde Court, burglary at location

