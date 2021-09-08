AUGUST 26
Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, subject trespassed from location
Grand theft, 4000 block U.S. 27, property taken from location
Death, 600 block South Grand Highway, no sign of foul play
Residential burglary, 1000 block Silhouette Drive, residential burglary reported at location
Sexual battery, 100 block South Grand Highway, sexual battery reported at location
Recovered stolen vehicle, 100 block South Grand Highway, officers recovers stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction from this location
AUGUST 27
Vehicle burglary, 1000 block 12th Street, property taken from unsecured vehicle
Warrant, 10,000 block State Road 50, arrested on active warrant
AUGUST 28
Battery and resisting without violence, 700 block West Desoto Street, arrested for battery and resisting arrest without violence
Trespass, 10,000 block State Road 50, trespassed from location
AUGUST 29
Recovered stolen property, 3000 block U.S. 27 South, officers recovered stolen property
Narcotics, 3000 block U.S. 27 South, arrested for possession of marijuana
AUG. 30
Recovered missing person, Citrus Tower Boulevard and State Road 50, officers recovered a missing person at this location
Warrant, 800 block North Jacks Lake Road, arrested on an active warrant
AUG. 31
Warrant, Bloxam Avenue and Hunt Street, arrested on an active warrant
Residential burglary, 1000 block Mesa Verde Court, burglary at location