Clermont’s iconic Citrus Tower is officially re-opened after a day-long celebration hosted by new owner Rabbi Ralph Messer and his family.
Messer’s company Simchat Torah Beit Midrash has spent more than $1 million renovating the building formerly owned by Greg Homan, who sold it to the Messer’s for $3.3 million in September 2022.
Since then, the Citrus Tower has been transformed. The top floor features a renovated observation deck where visitors can see for miles across Lake County’s breath-taking hills.
Look far enough and you can see and photograph Lake, Orange, Sumter and Polk Counties, as well as Disney World and the distant Orlando skyline. The panoramic sunsets from the top of the tower are incredible.
The revitalized Citrus Tower offers trips to the top, a coffee bar, an upscale Guavate Puerto Rican restaurant with a versatile community room and banquet hall built to host weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, social gatherings and special events with up to 300 guests.
Dignitaries who attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony included Clermont Police Chief Chuck Broadway, Conservative activist Laura Loomer, Lake County Commissioners Sean Parks and Douglas Shields and Tom Vail, First Vice Chair of the Lake County Republican Committee.
“We want to be a beacon of blessings, hope and light for our community,” said Ralph Messer. “We are proud to be the caretakers of the Citrus Tower property. We want it to remain an important landmark and a commercial legacy for years to come.”
The ceremonial event continued with a series of prayers, speeches and entertainment which was free to the community. Other activities included family-friendly water slides, bounce castles and food trucks. The Kolbo Dance Team of Colorado performed to songs and energetic music.
The Messers still have long-term plans for the property which include adding a Kosher deli restaurant. Their commercial business center at the Tower maintains Happy Troll Games, a Jewish gift shop and Leo’s Brazilian BBQ Restaurant.
They founded the Simchat Torah Beit Midrash more than 36 years ago in Colorado with a mission to help affiliates, students and followers of the Jewish religion all over the world.
Now with over 33 STBM study areas across America, 30 Torah TV stations in Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and globally, a publishing center and thousands of educational books, STBM is committed to teach Christians about their Judaic roots.
“We plan to honor our wonderful local citizens and our history. With the growth of new South Lake residents and businesses, we want to be a friendly commercial and economic anchor to support our entire community,” said Ralph Messer.
“Our mission and goals will continue to demonstrate total excellence in business and life leadership related to the Citrus Tower property while working with our government officials as well as with all the community organizations.”
The Citrus Tower is located at 141 North Hwy 27, at the corner of Citrus Tower Blvd in Clermont. Call 352-394-4061 for more information or visit the website at www.citrusTower.com
For more information about Simchat Torah Beit Midrash, located next to the Citrus Tower at 183 North Hwy 27, Clermont, visit www.STBM.org