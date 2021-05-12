Seniors in the Class of 2021 at Montverde Academy have been accepted into colleges and universities across the U.S., earning more than $315,000 in scholarships to help fund their education. To honor 12 seniors and celebrate their achievements in advancing their journey in the arts, a Fine Arts Signing Day recently was held for them.
The students amassed more than 70 auditions and have chosen to pursue music and theater across the country at schools including Boston University, Savannah College of Art & Design, University of Southern California and University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
The 12 students include two Music Conservatory students, Frank Guo, who has been accepted at University of Southern California; and Lauren Kiernan, who has been accepted at Florida Southern College. Ten Theatre Conservatory students and the schools of their choice are Ambria Benjamin, Boston University; Aiden Bjortvedt, Purchase College (SUNY); Aidan Corrie, Arcadia University; Isabella Crider, Roosevelt University; Caiti Fallon, University of Minnesota; Aidan Fracker, Wright State University; Logan Lopez, Florida Southern College; Cynthia Lu, Savannah College of Art & Design; Anthony Morehead, Point Park University; and Jordan Rodriguez, University of North Carolina School of the Arts.
“We congratulate these students on their achievements throughout their journey in our Music and Theatre Conservatories,” said Dr. Kasey C. Kesselring, Montverde Academy head of school. “It is through hard work, sacrifice, dedication, and perseverance that these students have accomplished such success. A determination and love of the arts has led each of them to pursue their passion for music or theatre into notable colleges and universities nationwide. We wish them well in the next stage and hope to see them back on our MVA stage encouraging young students to pursue the Arts.”