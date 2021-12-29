Amanda Hise, of Sanford, is this year’s winner of the Gift of Hearing contest that is sponsored by Dr. Kristen Weinbaum, of Precision Hearing.
Hise’s mother Laurelanne entered the essay writing contest on behalf of her daughter. Amanda was born with a blockage in her intestines and required two surgeries to correct the problem; the first to cut out the blockage and the second to reconnect after the swelling went down.
The surgeries needed very strong antibiotics and Gentomyacin was prescribed. Unfortunately, one of the major side effects of this medication was (and is) hearing loss, which Amanda has suffered throughout most of her life.
“I have not had health insurance in a while and could not afford the cost of hearing aids for my daughter. The last pair she had was donated by an elder gentleman and we were very thankful, but they didn’t fit right for a young girl,” said Laurelanne, who recently moved to Florida. “It’s been so hard, because she doesn’t even realize all that she’s been missing these years.
The effort to get her daughter hearing aids has been a struggle.
“I’ve fought to get hearing aids covered while she was growing up, but insurance companies did not agree that it’s essential for someone just learning to hear and talk to have hearing aids,” she said. “They covered them for older people, but not young children.”
In her essay Laurelanne also stated her daughter “ … is a sweet, wonderful girl and she would benefit so much from getting these new hearing aids, from hearing better in school, at work and at home. It would change her life.”
Amanda received the state-of-the-art hearing aids (by Oticon More) on Dec. 17.
ABOUT THE CONTEST
The fifth annual “Gift of Hearing” contest ran Nov. 1 through Dec. 10 and is designed to give one person in need in the community the opportunity to receive the gift of hearing by winning a new pair of digital hearing aids.
“Over the last four years, this feel-good giving back project of mine has been a roaring success,” said Weinbaum. “We’ve had people from numerous walks of life tell us why they are in desperate need of hearing aids.
“It warms my heart that I’ve been able to make a difference in so many people’s lives,” she said. “I feel very blessed to have a successful small business and to have helped so many people achieve better hearing.”
ABOUT HEARING LOSS
Hearing loss creates a disconnect between an individual and their loved ones, which becomes particularly noticeable around the holidays when there are lots of gatherings.
“I’m hoping to give someone the opportunity to connect with their loved ones this holiday season,” Weinbaum said.
ABOUT DR. KRISTEN WEINBAUM
Weinbaum is Board Certified in Audiology. She earned her Doctor Of Audiology degree from the University of South Florida. She is a fellow of the Academy of Doctors of Audiology.
She is no stranger to hearing loss having lived with it herself since the age of five and she always wanted to help improve the lives of others struggling with hearing loss. She is board certified in audiology and specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of hearing loss at her Clermont-based, Precision Hearing clinic.
“Making a difference in people’s lives is my passion,” said Weinbaum. “Sometimes it’s small, sometimes it’s big. But I get to help people every day and occasionally the results are literally instantaneous when you turn on a patient’s hearing aids for the first time.
“It’s very fulfilling. I love what I do, and I hope with this contest that I can make a huge difference once again in someone’s life this year,” she said.
ABOUT PRECISION HEARING
After serving patients in Clermont for nearly five years, she founded Precision Hearing in 2016. The freedom and flexibility of owning her own practice allows her to provide patients with the highest quality audiology care. Hearing loss runs in Dr. Weinbaum’s family and even she herself lives with hearing loss. Her personal connection to her profession gives her a passion for what she does and a commitment to treat every patient like family.
Nelson Hudes heads Hudes Communications International. He may be reached at Nelson@hudescommunications.com