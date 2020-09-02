The Florida Department of Education recently recognized 18 Lake County Schools with Golden School Awards for exemplary programs that promote parent and community involvement. The local 2019-2020 Golden School Award winners are:
Fruitland Park Elementary
Grassy Lake Elementary
Groveland Elementary
Imagine South Lake Charter
Leesburg Elementary
Mascotte Charter
Mount Dora High
Pinecrest Lakes Academy
Pine Ridge Elementary
Sawgrass Bay Elementary
Seminole Springs Elementary
South Lake High
Tavares Elementary
Treadway Elementary
Triangle Elementary
Umatilla Elementary
Umatilla High
The Villages Elementary at Lady Lake
The Education Foundation of Lake County nominated the schools for the recognition based on the following criteria:
• A minimum of 80 percent of school staff participate in training related to school volunteerism.
• A school volunteer is designated for recruitment, placement, training and supervision.
• Total number of hours in volunteer service equals twice the number of enrolled students.
“We know parent and community involvement in a school is key to student success,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools superintendent. “The principals, faculty and staff at these schools work hard to coordinate engaging volunteer activities, and the state-wide recognition they are receiving is well-deserved.”