The Florida Department of Education recently recognized 18 Lake County Schools with Golden School Awards for exemplary programs that promote parent and community involvement. The local 2019-2020 Golden School Award winners are:

Fruitland Park Elementary

Grassy Lake Elementary

Groveland Elementary        

Imagine South Lake Charter

Leesburg Elementary        

Mascotte Charter

Mount Dora High            

Pinecrest Lakes Academy

Pine Ridge Elementary        

Sawgrass Bay Elementary

Seminole Springs Elementary    

South Lake High

Tavares Elementary            

Treadway Elementary

Triangle Elementary            

Umatilla Elementary

Umatilla High            

The Villages Elementary at Lady Lake

The Education Foundation of Lake County nominated the schools for the recognition based on the following criteria:

• A minimum of 80 percent of school staff participate in training related to school volunteerism.

• A school volunteer is designated for recruitment, placement, training and supervision.

• Total number of hours in volunteer service equals twice the number of enrolled students.

“We know parent and community involvement in a school is key to student success,” said Diane Kornegay, Lake County Schools superintendent. “The principals, faculty and staff at these schools work hard to coordinate engaging volunteer activities, and the state-wide recognition they are receiving is well-deserved.”