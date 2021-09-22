Abducted at 6-years-old
This past Sept. 2, the Clermont Police Department Detective Division received a phone call from Angelica Vences-Salgado, the mother of Jacqueline Hernandez, a juvenile victim abducted from her home in 2007 by her father, Pablo Henry Fernandez; he was born Aug. 26, 1978.
Vences-Salgado informed CPD she had been contacted via social media by a female claiming to be her abducted daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, who told Vences-Salgado she was in Mexico, requesting the two meet Sept. 10 at a Point of Entry located at the border in Texas.
With the assistance of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, detectives contacted the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange in Orlando. From there, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Orlando coordinated with HSI in Laredo, Texas, through the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange (CFIX) and coordinated a plan to intercept the victim and to determine the identity of the female.
On Sept. 10, Clermont detectives were made aware that Vences-Salgado and the female were both at the Point of Entry located in Laredo, Texas. This updated information was passed onto HSI in Orlando. CPD detectives spoke with HSI in Laredo to make them aware of the situation.
At approximately 1:50 p.m,, HSI, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Laredo Police Department intercepted both women.
Based on the documentation provided to these agencies by Vences-Salgado and Clermont Police Department, they determined the female was indeed Jacqueline. At approximately 4:55 p.m., Jacqueline, now 19 years old, was successfully reunited with her mother.
WORKING TOGETHER
The Clermont Police Department stated, as well as thanked the Orange County Sheriff’s Office; HSI in both Orlando and Laredo; ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO); U.S. Customs and Border Protection; as well as the Laredo, Texas Police Department for its help. Without their assistance and dedication, this reunification would not have been possible.
“This is a prime example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively together and maintain open lines of communication,” said Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway. “In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years.”
“A kidnapped daughter was reunited with her mother as a result of enforcement working together,” said HSI Orlando Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge David Pezzutti. “This is a great example of how strong partnerships in law-enforcement can work to solve problems no matter the complexity or distance.”
FOLLOW-UP
According to a representative with the Clermont Police Department, due to the overwhelming media attention to the reunification, as well as the emotional impact, Angelica Vences-Salgado and daughter Jacqueline Hernandez had requested no further media contact, requesting this please be honored and respected.
An active warrant has been issued for the arrest of Pablo Henry Fernandez, who whereabouts were not known as of Sept. 14.