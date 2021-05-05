Lake County Schools welcomed 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees on April 21 in a small ceremony at the Rogers Park Center in Leesburg. This year’s inductees are Jacqueline Ashley, Leesburg High School, class of 1970; Denise Burry, Tavares High School, class of 1983; Keith Murphy, Mount Dora High School, class of 1982; and Dr. Clarine McCall, Carver Heights High School, class of 1958.
Ashley is a retired school social worker who, over four decades, provided assistance and support to thousands of families in Lake County. She conducted more than 2,000 individual student evaluations, mentored over 100 young professionals in the field of social work and impacted more than 4,000 families through her work.
Burry is founder and executive director of the Forward Paths Foundation, which assists at-risk youth who have aged out of foster care or are homeless. Her vision was to help these young people – many of whom have no bank account, driver license or steady employment – to get the skills and support they need to either finish high school or earn a GED and get the training they need to get jobs and support themselves.
Murphy is sports director at NBC’s Des Moines affiliate, WHO-TV 13, and has been a fixture on television and radio in central Iowa since 1996. He is a four-time recipient of the Iowa Sportscaster of the Year award. He anchored the Emmy, Associated Press and IBNA choices for “Best Sportscast” numerous times. He has won Edward R. Murrow and Eric Sevareid awards for outstanding sports reporting and the national radio Champions Award.
McCall owned and operated several businesses in the cosmetology and beauty industry. She sponsored many students with scholarships and assistance, paying for school trips, summer camps, educational workshops locally and across the states, and a host of beauty pageants. McCall died in 2018.
The Lake County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame was launched in 2016 to showcase and celebrate people who got their start in Lake and went on to make their mark in this community and around the world.
To be considered for induction, nominees must have graduated from a Lake County high school. The nominee may be living or deceased. Each nominee must have made outstanding athletic, professional or humanitarian contributions, or overcome great adversity to succeed on a personal level.
For more information, or to view the virtual hall of fame and its existing members, visit
www.lake.k12.fl.us/our-district/hall-of-fame.