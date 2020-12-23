2021 Chamber Board

The new chamber board. Note, masks were removed temporarily for the photo.

 Jason Cannon

The South Lake Chamber of Commerce recently named members of its 2021 board of directors. Officers will be Pat Caracciolo, Pat the Dog Boarding and Grooming, chair; Aimee Stanley, Optima One Realty, vice-chair; Thom Kieft, Lake-Sumter State College,  treasurer; Sheri Olson, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, secretary; and Kalena Meyers, Montverde Academy, immediate past chair.

Board members include Adam Babington, Walt Disney World Resort; Mary Lou Burdette-Wieloszynski, Granny Nannies; Tony Burns, Seacoast Bank; Nancy Cummings, Cummings Collaborative, LLC; Jenna Emerson, CEMEX; Chuck Gainsford, Gainsford Insurance; Jim Hamilton, Hamilton Family Investments, LLC; Ben Homan, Skillful Antics; Rebekah Hurd, AdventHealth; Joe Jamieson, The Kristin Jamieson Mortgage Team Powered by Success Mortgage Partners; Gene Kanikovsky, SECO Energy; Donna Kirtland, Live Well Foundation of South Lake; Jamie Lowe, Lake Catherine Farms; Shannon Moore, S Consulting; Merideth Nagel, Merideth Nagel, P.A.; Jeff Powell, Powell Studio Architecture; Joe Reyes, CenterState Bank; Rick Saborido, Dunkin Donuts; Kathy Smith, Community Foundation of South Lake; and Otis Taylor, Give a Day Foundation.

Originally founded in 1922 as the Clermont Chamber of Commerce, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce today serves Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde. 