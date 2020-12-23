The South Lake Chamber of Commerce recently named members of its 2021 board of directors. Officers will be Pat Caracciolo, Pat the Dog Boarding and Grooming, chair; Aimee Stanley, Optima One Realty, vice-chair; Thom Kieft, Lake-Sumter State College, treasurer; Sheri Olson, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, secretary; and Kalena Meyers, Montverde Academy, immediate past chair.
Board members include Adam Babington, Walt Disney World Resort; Mary Lou Burdette-Wieloszynski, Granny Nannies; Tony Burns, Seacoast Bank; Nancy Cummings, Cummings Collaborative, LLC; Jenna Emerson, CEMEX; Chuck Gainsford, Gainsford Insurance; Jim Hamilton, Hamilton Family Investments, LLC; Ben Homan, Skillful Antics; Rebekah Hurd, AdventHealth; Joe Jamieson, The Kristin Jamieson Mortgage Team Powered by Success Mortgage Partners; Gene Kanikovsky, SECO Energy; Donna Kirtland, Live Well Foundation of South Lake; Jamie Lowe, Lake Catherine Farms; Shannon Moore, S Consulting; Merideth Nagel, Merideth Nagel, P.A.; Jeff Powell, Powell Studio Architecture; Joe Reyes, CenterState Bank; Rick Saborido, Dunkin Donuts; Kathy Smith, Community Foundation of South Lake; and Otis Taylor, Give a Day Foundation.
Originally founded in 1922 as the Clermont Chamber of Commerce, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce today serves Clermont, Groveland, Mascotte, Minneola and Montverde.