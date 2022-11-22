The results of the 2022 Lake County General Elections have been certified by the Lake County Canvassing Board and are published at www.LakeVotes.gov
To view the official results, visit www.LakeVotes.gov and select the Election Night Results Button on the home page.
"The unwavering support and commitment of the members of the Canvassing Board throughout the election process is commendable," said Supervisor Hays. "Our office would like to thank the Lake County residents who exercised their right to vote and the more than 800+ poll workers who supported voters at each polling place."
The Post-Election Audit for the 2022 General Election (United States Senator/Precinct 540/Calvary Baptist Church) took place on Monday, Nov. 21 at 1898 E. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares.
For election-related questions, contact the Lake County Supervisor of Elections office at 352-343-9734.
Tina Dawson is the Manager, Outreach and Elections Support, Lake County Supervisor of Elections. She can be reached at 352-253-1408.