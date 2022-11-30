Thanksgiving was a joyful event for more than 800 South Lake families, thanks in good measure to the loving heart of Keith Whitacre, founder of Food Providers of South Lake.
Through his effort, all of the area food pantries organized with numerous churches, donors and sponsors to help create the largest Thanksgiving food drive pick-up program ever held for those families who had pre-registered..
“We wanted to show the community that we could come together as a diverse group of organizations and volunteers to help those in need,” said Whitacre. “My original objective was that no child should go to bed hungry in our great country.”
SHARE DAY DISTRIBUTION
All of the family cars were lined up at East Ridge High School in Clermont. This included enough food for more than 2000 adults and 750 children. With over 800 families served, this record-breaking effort became the largest Share Day ever held in South Lake.
Each family received large boxes of food, enough to celebrate Thanksgiving and the holiday week with fresh meats, vegetables and fruits. It included milk, potatoes, green beans, onions, gravy, stuffing, cornbread, cranberries, chicken stock, snacks, extra canned goods, handmade cards and re-useable tote bags. In addition to all that, hundreds of Publix gift cards were handed out.
Kathy Nelson was the first to line up, having arrived shortly past 5 a.m.
“After everything we all went through with the pandemic, health and weather challenges, this Share Day food drop tremendously helps so many of us to celebrate the holidays,” said Nelson. “Thank you to everyone involved!”
Right behind her was Donald Buttrus, 92, and an Air Force veteran who fought in the Korean War.
“It’s so wonderful that our community has kind people and organizations like this to help us,” he said.
BIT BY BIT, PUTTING IT TOGETHER
Uniting all of the South Lake food pantries for Thanksgiving was no small task. This project started with a discussion between Whitacre and Patricia Kry of the Neighborhood Center of South Lake.
They strategized how they could best help resolve some of the food insecurity in South Lake County. Their greatest challenge was to try to unite all the food pantries to communicate and collaborate for one coordinated event.
They eventually reached out to add more key area players working to help food insecurity in the area including Real Life Church, Church of South Lake, Community Foundation of South Lake, Well of Hope Food Bank, Hands of Hope America, Dorcas’ Way, The Hope Center, Youth with a Mission, Give A Day Foundation, First United Methodist Church of Clermont, The Hope Center of Central Florida, The Salvation Army, Car Max, Clermont Police Department, Lake County Sheriffs, numerous South Lake business leaders,
Clermont Mayor Tim Murry and many others from various churches, businesses, organizations and individuals that wanted to help give back to our community also joined. With approximately 180 volunteers, each organization brought, on average, 20 adults and high school students as volunteers with their leadership teams.
“It’s so great to see all of these organizations … come together,” said Pastor Michael Hopewell of the Well of Hope Food Bank & Thrift Store.
He was seconded in that by Clermont Mayor Tim Murry.
“I love seeing events like this to proudly show how our entire community can come together to help those in need,” Murray said.
GOING FORWARD
Whitacre has begun working to communicate and collaborate with all of the South Lake food pantries, as well as any organization that wants to help reduce food insecurities.
While organizing everyone with monthly meetings, he maintains a complete distribution list of organizations and volunteers. Meetings include opportunities to discuss challenges and opportunities, while having guest speakers.
For more information, contact your local food pantries.