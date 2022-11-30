If you aren’t paying attention, there may be people you know you will encounter on the streets and you might not recognize them, and for good reason: they successfully participated in the 2022 South Lake Chamber of Commerce’s “Wellness Challenge.”
Sponsored by the South Lake Chamber of Commerce, Orlando Health and the Livewell Foundation, a twelve-week health improvement program was created, designed to help the community.
The entire South Lake community was encouraged to participate and reach their fitness goals by participating within three different categories, either with a company team, team of friends, or individually. Almost 100 people took up the challenge, with progress measured every Wednesday at the National Training Center.
Among those participating was Jim Hernandez.
“My inspiration to join the Wellness Challenge was to be part of a healthy community. It was a good way to reboot my healthy living after COVID had settled down. It was fun to be part of the community getting back to healthy living,” he said. Hernandez got on a regular workout plan and was able to make it work into a full office and work schedule.
He focused on healthy choices and smaller portioned meals.
“Getting back to a regular fitness routine is really what was the best motivating factor.” said Hernandez. “Working with my office team together made it easier to stick to the routine.”
Hernandez added his next goal is looking into getting into rowing or dragon boating.
TEAMWORK
Cheryl Hernandez and staffers at Home Instead formed a team in order to participate.
“Our inspiration and motivation to join this challenge was to make it a good team-building challenge and team uplifting program. Being part of our community is also important to us,” said Chery Hernandez. ”We really made our office a healthy eating office with healthy snacks, drinks and lunches. Our next goal is to get ready to participate in our Longest Day Alzheimer’s walk in the Spring.”
AND THE WINNERS ARE…
Awards were presented to the top three individual participants with the highest percentage of weight loss. Plus, the top three teams with the highest percentage of weight loss earned awards.
Individual winners received a plaque, a gift basket and a certificate for a three-month membership at the National Training Center. Winning teams received plaques with a gift certificate to a South Lake Chamber of Commerce member restaurant.
Lance Sewell, President of Orlando South Lake Hospital, made the presentations
It was, overall, a day for celebration.
“We are very excited for everyone involved to celebrate the success of our 2022 Wellness Challenge,” said David Colby, president and CEO of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce; Colby was also among the top finishers in the competition.
ABOUT THE WELLNESS CHALLENGE
This program provided individuals and teams with support, training and knowledge to reduce their cardiovascular risk factors, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, blood sugar, body weight, etc., to make a positive impact on overall health. The program included biometric screening sessions and six weekly virtual education seminars.
SIGN UP FOR 2023 SPRING CHALLENGE
Get ready to spring into by signing up for the March to May 2023 Wellness Challenge. With a registration fee, participants will receive a three-month membership to the Orlando Health National Training Center with access to fitness classes and childcare. This will include free body screenings and lipid profile tests to measure your cholesterol. Weigh-ins on Wednesdays will afford opportunities to win prizes.
Registration deadline is Feb. 22, 2023. For More Information, visit: www.OrlandoHealth.com/ChooseOne or call 407-407-3050.