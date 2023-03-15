The 2023-24 school year for Lake County Schools will begin on Aug. 10 and will include a full week off for Thanksgiving and two weeks off for winter break, and will end on May 24, 2024.
The 2024-25 school year will begin on Aug. 12, 2024, and also will include a full week off for Thanksgiving and two weeks off for winter break. The school year will end on May 29, 2025.
The new calendars were approved by the School Board at the Feb. 27 meeting, after consideration of the results of a survey that was circulated to stakeholders presenting two options for each school year. A link to the survey was posted on the district website and on its Facebook and Twitter pages. The link was emailed to parents as well.
For both school years, the board unanimously voted in favor of the option with the highest level of support from stakeholders. The 2023-24 calendar the board selected was favored by 55% of survey respondents, and the 2024-25 calendar the board selected was favored by 57% of survey respondents.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us