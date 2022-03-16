LEESBURG — William “Lee” Fouraker, the TV Production teacher at East Ridge High School, has been named 2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year.
Shaun Smith, the head custodian at Eustis Middle School, is the 2022 School-Related Employee of the Year.
The announcement was made at a recently held celebration event hosted by the Education Foundation of Lake County. School district staff, dignitaries and sponsors were on hand to recognize Fouraker (as well as other honorees from other Lake County schools).
Fouraker, who has been teaching a little over three years, had a long career in the television production industry. While teaching, he has encouraged his students to find more information about his fellow teachers for the school’s website.
“In my class, hard work beats talent, when talent doesn’t work hard,” wrote Fouraker in his application for Rookie Teacher of the Year.
Alexa Dejarlais, a kindergarten teacher at Fruitland Park Elementary and Tori Grable, a fifth grade teacher at Seminole Springs Elementary were district finalists with Fouraker. Forty-two rookie teachers were recognized by peers at their respective Lake County schools for excellence in teaching.
