Dec. 13 at 6:15 p.m., the festive 20th Annual Johns Lake Boat Parade returns. Join the fun by trimming your boat with lights and holiday decorations and motoring around Johns Lake in the parade. The event usually attracts many spectators in their back yards, as well as at the public boat dock located at 13620 Lake Blvd. in Winter Garden.
All participating boats will gather in the northwest corner of Johns Lake, otherwise known as Clear Lake, which is a new meeting location. The parade route will follow the northern, eastern and southern shores of Johns Lake from Johns Lake Landing in Lake County to Twinwaters in Orange County, where the approximately two-hour parade will end.
If you are interested in joining the festive boat parade, call Ann at 407-701-8033 for more details, including tips on electrical considerations when using Christmas lights onboard boats.