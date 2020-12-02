The festive Johns Lake Boat Parade returns Dec. 13 at 6:15 p.m. with a sparkly holiday flair. Johns Lake residents can watch from their back yards, and others can get a great view of the parade at the public boat dock located at 13620 Lake Blvd. in Winter Garden. The event usually runs about two hours, weather permitting.
All participating boats will gather in the northwest corner of Johns Lake, otherwise known as Clear Lake, which is a new meeting location. The parade route will follow the northern, eastern and southern shores of Johns Lake from Johns Lake Landing in Lake County to Twinwaters in Orange County, where the parade will end.
Call Ann at 407-701-8033 for more details on this annual tradition.