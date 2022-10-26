Now that autumn is upon us, American Legion Post 239, Mascotte, has resumed its “239 Market” event on the second Saturday of each month.
But that’s not all taking place. Join us for the following events held at the Post:
Oct. 28: A “Haunted Trail” along with Karaoke Halloween costume event. More info to come.
Oct. 30: Sunday Breakfast is also back at the Post. Great breakfast served for a $5 donation, and takes place the second Sunday of every month.
The Post’s next membership meeting will be Monday Nov. 10; doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Meet Legionnaires and Auxiliary members at the second Friday Market in Lake David on Nov. 11 and learn about your nearby Legion Post in Mascotte.
The post, located at 307 American Legion Road in Mascotte, is now open every day except Mondays. Hours vary, check out Facebook page
Spaces for Market 239 are available for $10 per 10x10 outdoor space. Anyone wishing to rent a space should contact Kelsey Oliver at 248-767-6472.
For more information about the Legion, call Commander Don Grieb at 352-874-2623.