We are still taking all the extra necessary safety precautions we can as we all navigate through this difﬁcult time.
Kathleen is a doctor recommended Master Certiﬁed Instructor, located in Clermont since 1998. Kandace will be returning for her 3rd year of teaching. They are licensed and insured.
Their focus is on the most comprehensive aquatic survival skills and water safety program available, which includes lessons taken while fully clothed. They teach lessons individually in a heated pool for ages six months to adult.
Snorkeling is offered to children as young as two years old. Stroke progression and special needs lessons are also available.
Kathleen is honored to be a founding member of Unlock Autism. She assisted with the Central Florida Drowning Prevention Task Force, the Central Florida Safe Kids Coalition and the Lake County Safe Kids Coalition. She was chosen by the South Lake YMCA as the Volunteer of the Year two years in a row. She was the founder and sponsor of the annual Locks of Love Cut-Off at the Relay For Life of South Lake for twelve years.
Kandace has volunteered throughout the last 23 years along side her mother at numerous safety and Locks of Love events. She is excited to continue teaching life saving skills with her mother.
They are continuously enrolling new students. For more information, please visit her website at www.swimsafelynow.com. You can also text or call Kathleen at 352-24-FLOAT (352-243-5628), or Kandace at 352-348-1954.