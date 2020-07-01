Collaborating with Community Foundation of South Lake, Live Well Foundation of South Lake will provide $30,000 to assist with feeding those in need in South Lake County. Funds will be distributed in three $10,000 contributions for June, July, and August.
“This food insecurity grant can be used to supplement food programs and pantries with dietary and additional protein needs, shore up summer feeding programs for schools, and enhance food distribution efforts throughout South Lake County.” said Dr. Kasey C. Kesselring, Live Well Foundation of South Lake board chairman.
The grant will allow CFSLC to continue funding food pantries throughout South Lake County, supporting low income families and those affected economically from COVID-19.