Old Town will be celebrating 31 years of its Saturday Nite Classic Car Show and Cruise with a special event March 20. The event will be a continuation of last year’s 30th anniversary, postponed due to COVID-19.
The Saturday Nite Classic Car Show and Cruise has been a weekend tradition for over 30 years. Car owners have been showing off their cars through all types of Florida weather, including hurricanes, as well as the pandemic.
Show-quality hot rods, street rods, and antiques manufactured in 1983 and older will begin lining up at 10 a.m. with a car parade, known as the “cruise,” down Old Town’s brick main street at 8:30 p.m. The day-long celebration includes entertainment, giveaways and more. Free live concerts on Old Town’s Main Stage begins at 1 p.m. with the “Saloonatix” and an evening headliner at 7 p.m.
“2020 was a year no one could anticipate and one we won’t forget, putting the 30th Anniversary Classic Car Show & Cruise on hold due to the pandemic. This year’s event will recognize both anniversaries and and give us the opportunity to thank the car owners who have helped keep Old Town’s title of ‘America’s longest running weekly car show,’” says Thearon Scurlock, Old Town’s vice president and general manager.
Old Town hosts the car show every Saturday, rain or shine, at 5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. in Kissimmee. It’s free for car owners to participate and spectators to enjoy. For more information, visit www.myoldtownusa.com.