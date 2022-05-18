Project Scholars awarded $40,000 in scholarships to four south Lake County students last week. The students will each receive up to $10,000 in funding to help nurture their dreams of higher education.
The students receiving the award were:
• Marilyn Rivera, from East Ridge High School
• Kaley Wooding, from Lake Minneola High School
• Grace Berroa, from East Ridge High School, who received the Project Scholars’ Valencia College scholarship
• Amari Graham, from South Lake High School,who received the inaugural Cheryl Fishel Memorial Scholarship, named in honor of a longtime supporter and event manager for Project Scholars.
The four students will also receive a mentor who is experienced in the field in which the student plans to major and pursue a career.
The students were chosen from dozens of applicants in a three-stage process that included completing an application; a review by at least two community volunteers, who scored the applications based on academic achievement and community service, among other criteria; and interviews from a panel of community leaders.
“We congratulate these special young people and their families. Awarding these life-changing scholarships is something in which our board of directors takes great pride and said Paul Rountree, president of Project Scholars.” We look forward to supporting these students throughout their college years and beyond.”
To date, Project Scholars has awarded almost a half-million dollars in scholarship funding to hundreds of students graduating from south Lake County high schools. Applications are available between December 1 and March 30.
The funding comes almost entirely from the annual Pig on the Pond Community Festival, the largest event in South Lake. This year, the festival will be held Oct. 14-16 at Waterfront Park.
To find out more about Project Scholars, visit www.ourprojectscholars.org
To find out more about Pig on the Pond Community Festival, including sponsorships, visit www.pigonthepond.org
ABOUT PROJECT SCHOLARS
Project Scholars is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Clermont whose mission is to nurture dreams of higher education through scholarships. The nonprofit is host to Pig on the Pond Community Festival, the largest event in south Lake County, Florida.
Doris Bloodsworth handles news information for Project Scholars, which sponsors and puts on the annual Pig on the Pond festival each autumn.