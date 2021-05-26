Through the Education Foundation of Lake County, $427,700 in scholarship funds have been awarded to more than 90 graduating Lake County Schools seniors. The money can be used toward enrollment in college, vocational and other career training programs.
“These scholarships are made possible thanks to generous community partners, many of whom have created trusts to fund the scholarships and to help ensure our best and brightest Lake County students have a pathway to career success,” said Carman Cullen-Batt, executive director of the Education Foundation of Lake County.
Scholarship awards range up to $5,000. Recipients of the Lehner Scholarship, designated for graduates of Tavares High School who have a financial need and a minimum 2.5 GPA, can potentially receive additional scholarship awards for subsequent semesters with proof of enrollment in a college or university.
The scholarship recipients include 41 Take Stock in Children of Lake and Sumter (TSIC) scholars who will receive at least a two-year Florida Prepaid scholarship upon graduation with several earning up to a four-year scholarship. The total value of the TSIC scholarships is nearly $352,500.
For more information, visit