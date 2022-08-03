5K race returning to Pig on the Pond

Project Scholars, host of Pig on the Pond Community Festival and FloDash Events are partnering to bring a 5K race back to the popular festival celebrating its 24th year at Waterfront Park.
Runners and walkers of all ages are encouraged to register for the chip-timed Pig on the Pond 5K race. The Piglet 1 Mile race is designed for youth 12 years and younger. Participants can register now at www.Pig5K.com
The races will start at 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 15, at Victory Pointe, with the run including the carnival area of the festival.
All participants will receive a finisher medal and an admission ticket to Pig on the Pond. The 5K participants will also receive race-themed T-shirts.
First through third-place prizes will be awarded for the 5K race for each age group. Prizes also will be awarded for runners in the Best-Themed Costumes. In the past, the race was a big draw with many of the runners wearing fake pig noses and ears as well as pink tutus.
“We’re excited to bring back the 5K and Piglet 1 Miler,” said Project Scholars Board President Paul Rountree. “It’s one of the many new events at our bigger, better Pig on the Pond.”
FloDash Events is producing the races. Race Director and co-owner Kimberly Grogan said, “FloDash Events is excited to provide a healthy start on Saturday of Pig on the Pond. With an expected 300 participants, we are planning a family friendly, pig-themed race.”
Grogan had one more teaser for the event:
“Don’t be surprised if there are a few bacon stations along the way,” said Grogan.
Proceeds from Pig on the Pond Community Festival provide four-year scholarships to deserving south Lake County students. To date, Project Scholars has awarded close to a half-million in scholarships to more than 300 students.
ABOUT PROJECT SCHOLARS
Project Scholars is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that hosts Pig on the Pond Community Festival in order to provide scholarships for deserving south Lake County students. More at PigonthePond.org
ABOUT FLODASH
FloDash Events is the dream venture of Kimberly Grogan, Amalie Skorman and Brian Boylan to bring high quality endurance events to Central Florida. More at FloDash.com
Doris Bloodsworth, APR, can be reached at 407-797-9393, or: dorisbloodsworth@gmail.com