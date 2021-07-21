On June 24, LifeStream Behavioral Center was notified of the grant award by the Live Well Foundation of South Lake.
“Live Well Foundation of South Lake chose to address the youth in our county who have reported increased anxiety, depression, trauma, feelings of isolation and a negative perception of the future,” said Dr. Kasey Kesselring, board chair of the Live Well Foundation. “In funding LifeStream’s Youth Recovery Care Center, Live Well Foundation can support an organization that proactively addresses mental health in South Lake County.”
The Youth Recovery Care Center will facilitate a recovery program with youth and their families through inpatient and outpatient services in addition to meeting the defined concerns and needs of the community as outlined in the Lake County Community Health Improvement Plan. The program will be operated out of LifeStream’s newly built Crisis Stabilization Unit on Don Wickham Drive in Clermont.
“LifeStream’s Youth Recovery Care Center has been a dream in the making and we are thankful to the Live Well Foundation for their incredible generosity in helping bring this program to life,” Kristen Hopper said. Hopper is the vice president of Child Integrated Services for LifeStream. “This program will allow us to serve youth and their families with innovative therapeutic support to promote healthy and safe families.”
“We are excited about the expansion of our children’s services with the startup of the Youth Recovery Care Center in the South Lake area. Our partnership with The Live Well Foundation of South Lake is profoundly impactful to the future success of this expansion,” said Jonathan Cherry, President/CEO of LifeStream.
The anticipated start date for the program will be Sept. 1.
ABOUT LIVEWELL FOUNDATION OF SOUTH LAKE
Established in 2019, the Live Well Foundation of South Lake is dedicated to enhancing the health and wellness of the South Lake community. They are dedicated to attracting and funding much needed healthcare and healthy lifestyle programs to serve the areas residents.
ABOUT LIFESTREAM
LifeStream Behavioral Center (LifeStream) is a behavioral health and social service organization that provides high quality inpatient and outpatient treatment, residential services, education, care & case management, rehabilitation, child welfare, primary care and homeless services to children. Adolescents, adults and seniors. Since 1971, LifeStream has been dedicated to our mission of “Creating Hope, Promoting Health and Supporting Recovery”. Located in Central Florida, LifeStream primarily serves Lake & Sumter Counties with additional programs located in Orange, Marion, Hernando & Citrus Counties. LifeStream is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and reviewed annually by state and federal regulatory agencies. As a community-based organization, LifeStream is governed by a Board of Directors composed of Community Volunteers. For more information, please visit www.lsbc.net.
Sherry Olszanski is the Vice President of Development at LifeStream.