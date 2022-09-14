The Seventh Annual Charity Golf Tournament. “Puttin’ Fore Paws,” tees off with a 7 a.m. registration and 8 a.m. shotgun start on Sept. 24 at Green Valley County Club, Clermont, and it isn’t only for golfers, as non-golfers can also be a part of the fundraising event.
For those wishing to participate in a “good walk spoiled,” golf packages start at $85 and includes green fees, golf cart use, and lunch. Registration fee ends on Sept. 23, and those wishing to participate are encouraged to register now.
This year’s event also includes bringing back the “Super Ticket,” which includes green fees, golf cart use, lunch, putting contest, three Mulligan’s and five raffle prize tickets, all for $110.
Non-golfers can join in on the fun by having lunch at “The Valley” Bar & Grill. The price for lunch only is $25 per person.
There will also be a 50/50 drawing and prize raffles that will be available to everyone.
SPONSORSHIPS
There are multiple levels catering to all budgets and commitment levels, starting at $125 and up to $2,000.
These sponsorships give companies (and individuals) the opportunity to promote their brand and gain exposure as supporters of The Animal League. A sponsorship is a pledge to give animals another chance to find the perfect home.
Anyone interested in becoming a sponsor or registering for the tournament, please visit theanimalleague.org/puttinforepaws