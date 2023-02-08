More than 80 businesses and organizations were recognized for their outstanding quality work and services at the 2023 Annual Best of South Lake Awards that took place Jan. 26.
Among the first to be honored was South Lake TV, and J. Brian Miles.
“It’s my honor to serve the community of South Lake. I’m grateful to the South Lake Chamber of Commerce as well as to all of our sponsors who keep South Lake TV growing, and the viewers and voters that made this award possible,” said Miles, who added thanks to his family.
A number of acceptance speeches and comments focused on what it takes to be a successful, award-winning business: the support staff.
“My team is vital to our success and I could not be prouder of them,” said Amanda Walsh of Cheeser’s Palace Café noted.
In addition to awards being handed out to businesses were three special awards, among these was the Citizen of the Year award. It goes to a South Lake County resident who has displayed extraordinary dedication to our community and made a substantial contribution that benefited South Lake. This resident must be actively involved in at least two community organizations, perform community service on a voluntary basis, above and beyond what may be required as part of their employment.
Leading up to the announcement, the person selected was cited for being the current treasurer and director for Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation, and was responsible for implementing and bringing Bras for The Cause to the organization.
Also mentioned were involvement with organizations and activities such as Christmas Across South Lake; Kiwanis; Fabulous Flockers; Thanksgiving feedings; Locks for Love; local food banks; driving patients to doctor appointments; and volunteering at the SLCC events.
The award went to Kay Simpson, who was modest in her acceptance speech.
“I am honored to receive this award but there are many citizens that give as much or more to our community,” she said. ”My first heart is to the Greater Clermont Cancer Foundation but I also love sharing my time with LovExtention, Kiwanis Club of South Lake, Flockers, and various food pantries and distributions.”
The second award, the Oakley Seaver Special Service award, as cited by Nancy Cummings, with Cumming Colaborative, involves an individual and organization in the nonprofit, healthcare or education sector.
“Our winner operates as a nonprofit and provides a valuable service to the residents of our South Lake community,” said Cummings. “For decades they have been a great business neighbor and supportive of efforts to make South Lake the premier location for residents to enjoy health and wellness. It is my pleasure to Award the 2023 Oakley Seaver Award to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative.”
The third and final special award, the SLCC Heritage award, recognizes a business or organization that has been active in the community for 25 years or more. This year’s award was presented to Lake Catherine Farms, which also earned two other awards: Best Local Attraction and ‘Best Special Event Venue.
Accepting the Heritage award was fFamily patriarch Clinton Lowe.
“We are very proud to have been in business for just over 100 years now, so stay tuned for our next 100 years,” he said.
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce
620 W. Montrose St.
352-394-4191
email: David@SouthLakeChamber-FL.com