Our nation is coming up on the 20th anniversary of the tragic events of 9-11 and for some the scars are still raw from that day.
I, for one, am one of those people. In 1987-1988 I covered oil trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) for a McGraw-Hill publication, “Oil Buyers Guide/Oil Buyers Guide International,” which was based in Lakewood, N.J. Among my contact sources were several people who worked for a trading firm located in one of the World Trade Towers.
Over the years, when I no longer covered oil commodities, I lost contact with them. Interestingly, though, I still had my phone book with their contact numbers.
The day the first jet struck the building, I was in the shower. My then-wife told me what had occurred. At first, I thought it was similar to what had happened in the 1950s when a plane struck the Empire Building. How wrong I was.
At that time, I was working at a newspaper in North Carolina, “The Statesville Record & Landmark.” I immediately rushed to work. I was the first to arrive and I began working the phones, telling every staffer to get into work ASAP.
Once that was done, on a whim, I called the phone numbers I had. Someone answered the phone, but whatever the person said was undecipherable. Then the line went dead.
Several days later I was able to get ahold of one of the people with whom I had worked at “Oil Buyers Guide.” His son worked in one of the two trade towers. Fortunately, he had survived, but just barely.
As he told me, he had just arrived when the second tower was struck. He was emerging from the PATH train (the rail express that traveled beneath the Hudson River from New Jersey into Manhattan). He said just as he disembarked, he heard a horrific sound and the ground beneath him rumbled. He thought it was an earthquake.
When he got to the top of the escalator, he saw a throng of people rushing toward his direction racing to get to the exit doors. He followed suit. He narrowly escaped getting struck by falling debris.
So, what are your stories? Were you there? Were you in Manhattan that day? Were you at an airport and finding your flight suddenly canceled? If not you, do/did you know people who were directly affected?
Contact us. Tell us your stories and memories.
Steve Steiner is the managing editor at the Clermont News Leader. He can be reached at: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com